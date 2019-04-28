Cornhole tournament held in honor of Detective Ben Campbell

More than one hundred people gathered at the Seadog Brewing Co to honor a local hero.

A cornhole tournament was held to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell who tragically lost his life while on duty helping someone else.

"Sometimes it takes a tragedy to bring the community together and see the work that our guys do on a daily basis but the show of support that not only we have seen but the Campbell family has seen has been truly amazing, such a tragedy so, from the State Police we can't thank the community enough."

A Hermon resident came up with the idea and decided to call it Bags for Ben.

He felt he needed to do something to help the family even though he never knew Detective Campbell.

"A lot of times public service people, police officers, they put their lives on the line every day and they support us so we are here to support them. It says a lot about our community. Everybody is here to support people that serve and protect us every day so I think it is a cycle. It is our turn to give back."

Seadog Brewing Co say they were more than happy to help.

"It's just a small, small token of the communities appreciation for what they do every day, the sacrifices they make. We don't get to tell them thank you enough."

Many community members participated along with members of law enforcement.

"All spectrums of emotion obviously we are still reeling over the loss of Ben but, to see a local company open up their doors for us to support one of our guys is absolutely amazing."

All proceeds from the event will go to Detective Cambell's wife and child.

"The last time I spoke to Hilary, she just wanted to tell everyone thank you. So, I'm sure that will be the biggest thing just thank you, everyone, for supporting the family."

Bangor Seadog says this event will be held for years to come.

"You have to appreciate them and not know that they may not make it home to their families, instances proof that, so it is good to give back to them and use their support as well."