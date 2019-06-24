Cornhole tournament Saturday to benefit long time Hampden employee

Public safety workers in Hampden are coming together this Saturday to help one of their own...

[TAKE VO]

{***TAKE VO***}

Kandy McCullough as worked for Hampden Public Safety for 18 years.

She is now battling an aggressive form of cancer and the medical bills are mounting.

Her work family has organized a cornhole tournament this Saturday to help offset some of the costs.

It takes place at the Recreational Fields adjacent to the Lura Hoit Pool.

Colleagues call McCullough the backbone of their community.

"She's the first person that you talk to when you come through the door," says Chris Liepold, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Hampden. "She's the first voice you hear when you call Hampden Public Safety. So she basically keeps all of us in line."

Registration for the cornhole tournment begins at 9 Saturday morning with teams starting to play an hour later.

If you register in advance, it's $40 per team. $50 the day of the event.

For more information, you can check out https://www.facebook.com/IAFFLocal4903/