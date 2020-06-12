Corinth special needs student graduates high school with special ceremony

Joey Potter, who is intellectually disabled and has a rare condition called WAGR syndrome, received his high school diploma in front of his family and teachers.

The school is holding a full graduation ceremony tomorrow, but due to Joey's condition, they arranged for him to have his own today.

Walking alongside him was his sister, Teresa, who wore her graduation gown from the University of Maine.

Joey's family says this was the biggest moment of his life.

"The doctors said that they couldn't tell us how long Joey would live. And so just every birthday was a new something, and now he's graduating high school. He's had so many things that he's had to overcome, and now we get to celebrate a little bit," said Joey's mom, Barbara Potter.

Some of Joey's teachers also spoke about his perseverance to learn.

