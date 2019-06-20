Corinth restaurant & bakery prepares for annual whoopie pie festival

A classic Maine confection will be on display this Saturday at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival in Dover-Foxcroft.

Nearly two dozen bakers and vendors will be there vying for the top spot in multiple categories.

It includes Countryside Restaurant and Bakery in Corinth.

I stopped by to see what goes into their famous treat.

"We're looking forward to it, especially it being our first year,” said Jaymi Wood of Countryside Restaurant & Bakery in Corinth.

Staff there have been hard at work whipping up some of their best confections.

"We started baking on Tuesday. I've come in on all my days off. Everybody has been all hands on deck trying to get them done,” explained Wood.

"This one we're doing three batches so, that would make 108."

They're preparing for this years' Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, the largest annual event in Piscataquis County.

"I've been to the Whoopie Pie Festival before,” said Wood. “I went the very first year that they did it and I went last year, and it's just grown immensely."

For one day, festival attendees will have the opportunity to sample some of the best whoopie pies in the state.

Over 20 bakers will compete this year.

With over 25 years in experience making the famous treat, staff say they believe it has what it takes to take home the top prize.

"I'd say our Whoopie pies are the best just because we take so much consideration to them and we are always working on recipes to get better,” said Wood.

"I think we've made them to what we think is perfection because we've just had so much time to figure them out because we've been making them for years and years."

So, if you're a fan of Maine's Favorite Dessert, you may want to head to Dover-Foxcroft this weekend since there will be thousands on display.

The festival runs from 10:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5.

It’s free for kids under 12.

For more information visit: https://www.mainewhoopiepiefestival.com/.

