Corinth man in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident

A Corinth man is behind bars after police say he fled from the scene of a crash that injured two of his passengers.

Troopers say they were called to the scene of a rollover accident at the intersection of West Corinth and Black Roads in Corinth just before 4:30 Saturday morning.

They say 22-year old Dylan Caruso of Corinth left the scene on foot.

Police tracked Caruso over five miles and arrested him.

He's charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and violation of probation.

The two female passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.