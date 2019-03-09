Corinth man in custody after fleeing the scene of an accident

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - A Corinth man is behind bars after police say he fled from the scene of a crash that injured two of his passengers.
Troopers say they were called to the scene of a rollover accident at the intersection of West Corinth and Black Roads in Corinth just before 4:30 Saturday morning.
They say 22-year old Dylan Caruso of Corinth left the scene on foot.
Police tracked Caruso over five miles and arrested him.
He's charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and violation of probation.
The two female passengers were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.