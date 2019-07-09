Corinth man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lincoln

A Corinth man is in a hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a crash while on his motorcycle.

It happened around 11 Sunday morning.

Police say 69-year-old Dwain Clement was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Goding Avenue in Lincoln and didn't see a car coming from the other direction.

The driver of that car, a woman from Lincoln, was not hurt.

Clement was thrown from his bike.

The crash remains under investigation but police do not anticipate any charges.