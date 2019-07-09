Corinth man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) A Corinth man is in a hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a crash while on his motorcycle.
It happened around 11 Sunday morning.
Police say 69-year-old Dwain Clement was at the intersection of Park Avenue and Goding Avenue in Lincoln and didn't see a car coming from the other direction.
The driver of that car, a woman from Lincoln, was not hurt.
Clement was thrown from his bike.
The crash remains under investigation but police do not anticipate any charges.