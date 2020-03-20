Corinth ice cream shop creates drive thru with donated ice shack

It's spring in Maine.

Typically that means many ice cream shops open their doors with social distancing a concern this year the owners of Corinth Village Creamery came up with a way to sweeten their customers days.

Thanks to a donated ice shack they've set up a drive thru service with the hope of bringing some normalcy back to the community.

"It's awesome to show the community that we can get through this together and still give them the ice cream that they've always liked."

"It's great ice cream, it's wonderful and this this will be over pretty soon, and we'll be back to normal," said Connie Lyford, a Bradford resident.

They're located at 422 Main Street and they open from 10:30am to 7pm.