Corinth Fire Department premieres new fire house

The Corinth Fire Department's new firehouse isn't just an upgrade, it's an investment in the town's first responders.

At Saturday's open house, the public got to check out all the bells and whistles of the new facility.

"We actually have room in here to work, safely and comfortably get our gear on, get into an apparatus. In the previous station trucks were criss-crossed. We had to get in one pull it ahead so other people could get in before you could leave. I know you couldn't enter a vehicle from both sides," said Corinth Firefighter, Adam Noyes.

The largest advantage with the new facility is the extra space to be able to separate the firefighters from their used gear which could contain toxic chemicals.

"Short term there's respiratory problems and stuff like that but long term it's cancer. I mean it's 100% proven that the fire service, there's a high rate of occupational cancer. The materials that are burning now as opposed to 25 years ago, the stuff they make this stuff out of now it's bad stuff. And when it burns it absorbs into our skin, it clings to our gear and our equipment," says Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon.

The Corinth Fire Department says the public is encouraged to stop by if they did not get a chance to check out their new station.