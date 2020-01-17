Corinna man sentenced for stealing $100,000 from his roommate

A Corinna man has been sentenced to 3 and a half years behind bars for stealing $100,000 of his former roommate's retirement money.

44-year-old Lloyd Burnham pleaded guilty to stealing the money and using it for drugs while he was living with a man in Corinna.

He was sentenced Friday.

According to authorities Burnham moved in, saying he would do work on the man's home.

Burnham asked for loans from the man multiple times a week.

Assistant District Attorney, Mark Rucci says, "the state's happy with the sentence because in doing a lot of research with the attorney generals office and with our office it is one of the higher sentences that we have seen on a case of this nature. There's nothing that is ever going to make this victim whole again. He has been completely taken advantage of."

Defense Attorney, Jeremiah Haley says, "he's indicated to me from the beginning of this case that he never had an intention to permanently keep this money, that he always intended to pay the victim back."

Burnham is ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.