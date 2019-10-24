Corinna farm is rolling into their last big weekend of the season

It may not be a "hot rod" barreling down dirt roads but a tractor will get you around Thunder Road Farm in Corinna just the same.

For the past 17 years Charles and Barbara Peavey have welcomed folks to their corn maze and amusement park offering families a fun fall tradition.

From hay rides, a cow ride and amusement park activities, Thunder Road Farm has something for the whole family.

They've hosted 17 years of corn mazes.

This year's theme is tropical so be careful not to get deserted, if you dare enter.

Owners Charles and Barbara Peavey say they have one goal in mind, fun.

Charles Peavey says, "It's just so much fun when a family comes up and says thank you for a fun day we've had a great time here. That's the whole reason it's fun to do it."

On Saturday, they'll be hosting trick-or-treating throughout the farm.

They encourage families to come dressed up in their spookiest costumes and enjoy the last day of their season.

For more information you can visit thunderroadfarm.com