A barn in Corinna that served as a family farm was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews from several towns were called to Corinna Center Road just before 3 o'clock.

Fire officials say the Watson Family Farm has been in town for more than fifty years.

Authorities say the farm's owners lost equipment and hay bales, but there were no animals inside.

A mobile home on the property was only slightly damaged.

No one was injured.

It''s unknown what caused the fire.