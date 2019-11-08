Corinna couple give back with proceeds from their popular thrift store

There's a place on the map Santa Claus must be watching.

It's a Christmas Mecca that's been bringing diehard shoppers to Corinna each year.

We found out it's not just the festive inventory that keeps folks coming back, it's the giving spirit of the owners of Mountain's.

Every year, Mountain's gets a line at least an hour before they open. And people come from all over.

"All the way from Bar Harbor," said Diana Doherty.

Once you're in, you see why this is a holiday lovers haven.

"One year, we lost power on this day. Three hours. No power and they kept right on shopping. "

Dave and Laurie Mountain search all year long for things to sell in the Christmas room of their thrift store.

"The adrenaline keeps us going. We love it. The people love it. It's a great time," said Mountain.

It's a tradition for people like this family who meet here from all over Maine.

"We like just sharing the time with everybody especially one another. Mum's 91, and she's done this quite awhile," said Juanita Jones.

People say they love coming here because they can find really cool items they normally can't find anywhere else, and there's an added bonus to every dollar spent here.

"We do this to help approximately 500 animals a year."

All of the proceeds from their store helps animal shelters.

"That is the best part. They're sweet people and they help animals," said Doherty.

Last month, we introduced you to a group of Christmas characters causing a bit of trouble in Dexter.

Wendy Kimball and her crew made the rounds on their way back here. It started out as a way to bring attention to Mountain's as a thank you for helping her pets.

It turned into a social media spree to showcase small businesses.

"I saw the work and love that they put into getting this ready for everybody," said Kimball.

A scheme Dave says he and his wife had no idea was going to happen.

"She's just, she's a nut. She's a bona fide nut, and we love her. And she's worked hard."

"Merry Christmas everyone. It's going to be a good year," said Kimball.

Wendy says she plans on doing it all again next year. You can find more information about Mountain's on their Facebook page.