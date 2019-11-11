Corinna bridge dedicated to fallen marine

A bridge in Corinna was dedicated today to a fallen Marine.

Dozens came out to the ceremony to help honor and remember an American hero.

"Every time you cross over that bridge, you take a moment to realize the sacrifice that people give throughout the country and give us for our freedoms," said Victor Buckland of the American Legion Post 73.

"It's extremely emotional, and as I said, I couldn't speak the personal words because I would end up crying. And when they were singing the national anthem and I turned around and saw the Marine in dress uniform is when I nearly started crying," said Paul's sister Sharon Eaton.