Corinna Girl Scouts collecting warm winter gear for those in need

Girl Scouts in Corinna are working to help those in need this weekend.

Troop 1299 is collecting new and gently used hats, gloves, jackets, socks, boots, scarves and blankets.

They're calling the event "Hero's Weekend" and have enlisted a Corinna fire truck, State Police cruiser, Penobscot Sheriff cruiser, and an ambulance to fill with the items.

They hope to inspire some friendly competition to see which vehicle can be filled the most.

The troop says their reason for helping is right there in the Girl Scout promise.

"On my honor, I will try: to serve God and my country, to help people at all times, and to live by the Girl Scout law."

Items can be dropped off Saturday from 8 to 4 at A.E. Robinson in Corinna.

All donations will be distributed to local folks in need.

