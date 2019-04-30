Corinna Bridge close to being named for fallen marine

Corinna bridge will likely have a new name soon to honor a fallen marine.

Private First Class Paul Sudsbury was killed in 1966 in Vietnam.

He was 21 years old.

The bill's sponsor, Sen. Paul Davis, R-Piscataquis, knew Sudsbury before he went off to war.

"It's important because he gave his life for his country," said Davis. "We never should forget our veterans. I haven't ever forgotten him. I remember him. They brought the wall to Dexter -- not the wall in Washington but the movable wall -- and I looked his name up on it and it was there, killed in 1966."

We're told the bill faces certain passage in the House and Senate.