Corgis meet up in Bangor in cute costumes

There were a whole lot of Corgis in Bangor Saturday morning for a special spooktackular meetup.

Corgis and their owners met outside of the home of Maine's most famous corgi –Molly (aka The Thing of Evil).

Molly is Stephen King's corgi of course.

Many of them showed up in some brilliant costumes to take pictures outside the King house.

We caught up with one corgi from Bangor named "Norman" and his owners before they took off to the park for a costume contest.

"We were also going to dress up. There's a Stephen King movie called "Children of the Corn" so, we were going to be "Children of the Corn" but then we realized that no other humans were dressing up so we didn't want to be the only ones,” said Tish and Ben Lankhorst of Bangor. “So, we made him into a corn cob!"

Corgis of Maine was founded out of love for the dog breed and a desire to find all the corgis living in Maine.

To see where they may meet up next, visit Corgis of Maine on Facebook.

