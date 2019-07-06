Corporal Cole Memorial 5K coming next month

There is a run to that carries great meaning coming up next month.

The Corporal Cole Memorial 5K and Half Marathon is on Sunday August 18th.

It's in honor of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole, who was killed in the line of duty.

This is the second year the event has taken place.

Last year more than one thousand people from all over the country showed up and showed support.

It's a way that organizers can keep Eugene's memory alive, and help his family members.

“Every day the Cole family wakes up and they have to put 1 foot in front of the other,” says Jess Gleason, the organizer. “When they don't know where to start they start by putting 1 foot forward. To walk or to run you have to put 1 foot in front of the other. So this race actually symbolizes life after death.”

Organizers have added a children's fun run this year.

