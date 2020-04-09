Coping with the holidays during the coronavirus pandemic

Holidays are important for many families.

If you're struggling with how to spend this Sunday while at home, you're not alone.

"We're missing out on a lot. This is a really, really hard time."

Dr. David Prescott of Acadia Hospital says you should think about what makes a certain holiday or event like Easter important to you or your family.

"Try to start by first distilling why is this day important, what does it mean to me, or if it seems more important now, why is that, and that going to become kind of your path to then what do I need to make happen, Dr. David Prescott of Acadia Hospital said.

He says don't dismiss it and treat it like any other day.

"I've seen many ideas thrown out about how you dress, people are saying dress up, take a picture at Easter, let's do that in terms of having a meal, and a lot of ideas about how to do things like egg hunts or something like that in creative ways."

"It is about sharing time and sharing hope, and I think you need to treasure those things. There's a lot of ways to do it once you think about it."

He says it's okay to be upset right now with everything going on.

It's important to acknowledge those feelings.

"We're thinking a lot about what people are going through now is a grieving process over and over again. Part of the healing process is to just 'lean in' as they say to that emotion. It really allows you to pivot from acknowledging the feeling to what am I going to do about it."

Remember to look at the bigger picture in all of this.

"And once we remind ourselves that it's really important what we're doing, then I think or hope your own creativity about how you approach a family holiday or a personally meaningful holiday or something you start to think about, okay what I'm doing is right, so what am I going to do to help this other part of my life."

And maybe plan an Easter raincheck for a later date.

"Aren't there some people who celebrate Christmas in July? Maybe we can celebrate Easter in October."