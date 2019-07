If you're out and about in Bangor and looking for a place to cool off, the Parks and Recreation Department can help.

They're setting up a cooling area available to the public at the Bangor waterfront.

It will be stationed in the grass area near the flagpole at the corner of the waterfront bulkhead from noon until 5 p.m.

Sprinklers will be running during the afternoon.

The city's public swimming pools are also open from 1:00 - 4:30.