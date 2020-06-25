Conviction upheld for disabled driver who killed pedestrian

Maine's supreme court has upheld the conviction of a disabled motorist who was sentenced to a year for killing a pedestrian.

Andrew Bilodeau was convicted of vehicular manslaughter for the crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian, 81-year-old Emile Morin, in November 2017 in Augusta.

Prosecutors contended Bilodeau, who has cerebral palsy, knew he was putting the public at risk by driving.

In his appeal, Bilodeau contended it was inappropriate for prosecutors to say a disabled person shouldn’t be driving after being properly licensed.

The court said Thursday that Maine’s criminal code doesn't provide a defense to manslaughter related to physical disability, and doesn’t prevent the state from presenting evidence of a disability.