A convicted sex offender from St. Albans is accused of molesting a child.

62-year-old Robert Smith is charged with unlawful sexual contact.

The Somerset County Sheriff says in February, a woman told authorities her pre-teen child had been assaulted by a family member.

Smith was arrested a few days later.

Smith was previously convicted of gross sexual assault.

The Maine Sex Offender Registry says he was ordered to serve three years in prison.

He's also listed on the registry for life.

Smith is due back in court next month.