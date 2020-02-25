Convicted murderer wants new trial

A convicted murderer serving life in jail wants a new trial.

Randall Daluz was back in court Tuesday.

He and Nicholas Sexton were tried together in 2014 for murdering Lucas Tuscano, Daniel Borders and Nicolle Lugdon.

Their bodies were found in burned out car in Bangor.

Daluz has a new lawyer now.

He says his last attorney did a poor job representing him.

"It was a joint trial, and there were a lot of issues that were swarming around," said new defense attorney Peter Cyr. "There's a lot of instances where Mr. Daluz was prejudiced frankly by the fact that there was a joint trial. So, that complicates things. We are really looking into that as well, and we made some allegations there that because there was a joint trial that it made it really impossible for Mr. Daluz to have a fair trial."

The case is expected to be back in court in a few months.