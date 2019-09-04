Convicted murderer to appear in court, claims lawyers were ineffective

One of two men serving time for the 2012 murders of three people in Bangor says his lawyers did a poor job.

38-year-old Nicholas Sexton is set to state his case in a Bangor courtroom Thursday.

He was sentenced to 90 years in prison after what authorities called a drug deal gone bad.

He and 42-year-old Randall Daluz were tried together in 2014.

Daluz is serving three life sentences for murder and arson.

In August 2012, Lucas Tuscano, Daniel Borders and Nicolle Lugdon were shot to death. Their bodies found in a burned out car.

