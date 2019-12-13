Convicted murderer pleads the 5th when called to stand during wife's trial

Silence from Julio Carrillo.

The husband of accused murderer Sharon Carrillo pleaded the 5th to all questions Friday morning in the murder trial against his wife.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder for the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, the same charge Sharon Carrillo is on trial for now in Belfast.

He's serving 55 years in prison.

Sharon Carrillo's father and stepmother also took the stand this morning.

Roseanne Kennedy testified Sharon didn't say her first word until she was nearly 5-years-old and was diagnosed with learning disabilities.

She said Julio had Sharon and Marissa under his control, with both seeking his approval before doing anything.

Kennedy went on to say Sharon lost her identity and turned into a robot because of Julio.