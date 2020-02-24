Convicted murderer indicted for escape after not returning to psychiatric hospital while out on a pass

A convicted murderer has been charged with escape after authorities say he did not return to a state psychiatric hospital.

55 year old Mark Gessner had been let out on a two-hour pass at the time.

Gessner served 21 years for the 1994 murder of a florist in Bath.

While serving that sentence, he was found not criminally responsible for other crimes inside the prison.

He was sent to Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

In October of 2018, Gessner was allowed to leave the hospital without supervision.

Authorities say while he was out, he threatened his father and brother with a knife.

Authorities say Gessner had gone to the family home in Bath to pick up some of his belongings.

