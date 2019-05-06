Convicted murderer denied parole

A convicted killer's request to be paroled has been turned down...

68-year-old Michael Boucher was denied parole during a hearing Monday morning.

He was sentenced to life in prison for stalking, strangling and beating 18-year-old Debra Dill with a hammer in 1973.

He was on the run for 18-years before being caught.

Members of Dill's family testified about losing Debra, and asked the parole board not to release her killer.

They were pleased with the decision...

"It was wonderful," said Vicki Dill, Debra's sister. "It was elation. My mom gave out a big yahoo and the rest of us were like, yes! We can rest easy for five more years, or four more years until we have to gear up again. It was great news."

She plans to reach out to her state senator to learn more about a possible change in the law that would let a convicted murderer be paroled.

Boucher is one of three inmates still in Maine's prison system who are still able to seek parole.

