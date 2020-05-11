Convicted murderer appeals his case to Maine Supreme Court

A New York man in prison for a murder in Augusta is once again appealing to the Maine Supreme Court.

The high court ruled last year one of his criminal charges could be dismissed because of a double jeopardy clause.

Last year 31-year-old Aubrey Armstrong's 30 year prison sentence was upheld.

Armstrong was initially convicted of murder and robbery for the 2015 slaying of 31-year-old Joseph Marceau (mar-so) in Augusta.

The high court ruled that double jeopardy protections allowed for the charges to be merged together, but the sentence remained the same.

Armstrong's latest appeal was heard earlier today by phone conference.

He's arguing that his prison sentence was unlawfully and improperly determined at the time of the trial court proceeding.

