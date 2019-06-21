Convicted murderer accused of escaping prison changes plea

A convicted killer accused of escaping from the prison in Charleston will spend three-and-a-half more years behind bars.

65-year-old Arnold Nash pleaded guilty Friday morning to intentionally leaving the Mountain View Correctional Facility.

Nash was serving the final year of his 45-year-sentence for previous crimes when he took off in September.

He was captured four days later and told the deputy he had not eaten for days.

In 1981, Nash and another convicted murderer took off from the prison farm in Warren.

Nash will also serve two years of probation.

The State believes that is a fair sentence in this case.

"I think that after serving his sentence for his murder charge which was 45 years, and so, he will be getting out and I think it afford a period of supervision which will be beneficial to both him and society,” said Assistant District Attorney, Alice Clifford.

Nash is being held at Penobscot County Jail.