Convicted murdered says former lawyers didn't properly represent him

A man convicted of killing his wife on Christmas day 2013 in Ellsworth was back in court Tuesday morning.

Christopher Saenz says during his murder trial his lawyers gave him ineffective representation.

In a jury-waived trial overseen by Justice Ann Murray, Saenz was found guilty in the beating death of his wife Hilary.

He was originally represented by Jeff Toothaker and Robert Van Horn.

In court Tuesday, Saenz said Toothaker was extremely arrogant and cocky, and convinced him that he would not be found guilty of murder.

Saenz said at the advice of his then-attorneys he turned down a plea offer right before the trial began.

He was subsequently convicted and and sentenced to nearly 5 decades in prison...

"Mr. Saenz was adamant that he did not kill his wife," said Assistant Attorney General Lara Nomani. "He was adamant that he was not going to plead guilty to murder. He rejected an offer by the state of a 30 year sentence. For all of these reasons that the petitioners claim of ineffective council must fail."

"Had his lawyers assessed the case in a balanced way and not have assured him that he was guaranteed exoneration he would have made some different decisions and engaged in different analysis in terms of resolution of the case," said Defense Attorney Jeff Silverstein. "We believe it would have resulted in a far less than 47 year sentence."

The matter is due back in court for further witness testimony next month.