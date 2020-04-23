Continuing unemployment claims in Maine reach record high, state says

Continuing unemployment claims in Maine hit a new record high for the week ending on April 18 even as the number of new claims filed by Mainers decreased.

The Maine Department of Labor said there were 11,560 new claims filed, which is the lowest number in the past five weeks.

However, 66,470 continued claims were filed and is more than than twice the peak number in early 2009 during the last recession. Continued claims were up from 55,700 the prior week.

“While the number of new weekly unemployment claims has begun to slow down, there is no question that Maine people and small businesses are continuing to face significant economic hardship because of the coronavirus,” Commissioner Laura Fortman said. “We expect more claims to be filed in the coming weeks and are working hard to implement new federal unemployment programs as quickly as possible to ensure every eligible Maine person receives the benefits they deserve.”

The largest number of initial claims during this five-week period were from the food services and lodging, health care and social assistance, retail trade, manufacturing, and entertainment and recreation sectors. Those sectors combined have accounted for 81% of initial claims for which the industry is identified in the claim, officials said.

The Maine Department of Labor said $73.3 million in unemployment benefits were paid out during the week ending April 18.

The money included included retroactive payments of the weekly additional $600 created by the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.