Continued protests call for an end to stay-at-home order

For the second time this week, protesters gathered outside the State House in Augusta to call for an end to Maine's stay-at-home order.

Cars circled the area honking and displaying messages opposing the continuation of the current order while dozens of protestors lined the street.

Governor Mills has not said if she will extend the stay-at-home order into May.

She has said the state will only reopen when it is safe.

Protestors contend that businesses should have the freedom to open and customers should have the choice to go to those businesses.

Mark Philbrick, Pastor of the Clinton Baptist Church was among the protestors. He says many of his church's members own small businesses are are hurting financially from the shutdown. Others are waiting on 'elective' surgeries to reduce chronic pain.

“I think the numbers in Maine have not been as alarming as they have been in many places. We’re not like New York City or New Jersey where the largest concentration of the virus are. If there was a clear and present danger in our communities, I would be all for more isolation. But the numbers in our state just don’t bear that out. Most of the cases are down in Cumberland County.”

The protestors emphasized the government is taking away their rights, jobs, and freedom.