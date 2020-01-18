Contest now open to spend time with bears up close

Have you ever wanted to see wild black bears up close and personal?

Well the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has an opportunity for you.

They're holding a contest where the winner and a friend get to go out with a team of wildlife biologists to collect data on a den of bears.

They collect data so they can monitor the bear population.

The Department says they do contests like this so Mainers can get a first-hand look at our state's vast array of wildlife.

"They'll be able to help our biologists as they go in and collect information from the bear once it's successfully located. They may assist if there's a cub by holding the cub while the biologists are doing their job to collect data from the mother and they can also just get a first-hand look at the steps that they take to do their job each day."

If you're 18 or older and interested, you can visit KeeperOfTheMaineOutdoors.com.