Contact tracing may help stop spread of COVID-19

(CNN) - Contact tracing is a process that helped slow or stop previous epidemics like Ebola and SARS. Now, it is being used to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the time frame while they may have been infectious. (Source: CNN)

Anyone who might have been infected by a person who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 is tracked down through contact tracing so those contacts can quarantine themselves and prevent further spread.

Contact tracers use a variety of methods including phone calls, emails, and social media messaging in order to reach out to people who may have been affected.

Those contacts are then provided with education, information, and support to understand their risk, monitor themselves for symptoms and what they should do to separate themselves from others who have not been exposed. They are also informed of the possibility that they could spread the infection to others even if they themselves don't feel ill.

Researchers say the U.S. can't safely reopen without significant amounts of contact tracing and testing.

A recent study released by Johns Hopkins University estimates the U.S. needs at least 100,000 additional public health workers to help with contact tracing before it is safe to reopen.

Many states and county health departments are advertising open positions for contact tracers right now. Those interested should go to their state's health department website and look for job postings.

