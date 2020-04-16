Construction industry feels affects of COVID-19

The United States home-building activity collapsed in March as the coronavirus spread, with housing starts tumbling 22.3% from a month ago.

The effects are being felt in Maine too.

These essential workers have had to change their ways just like many of us.

Matt Marks is the CEO of Associated General Contractors of Maine.

He says people have canceled projects and others have held off for the time being.

From start to finish there's a lot that goes into the contracting process.

For example, public meetings have to happen in order to get certain permits.

He says with this virus that can be hard because not everyone has the ability to go virtual.

CEO of Associated General Contractors of Maine, Matt Marks, said,

"The longer this goes on I think we will start to see some of those effects play throughout the industry and that impact could be pretty tough for everyone...we are hopeful that as we look at sort of where this peak is we start to some so the relaxation of some of those conditions because we build a lot of restaurants, a lot of hotels, a lot of small corner shops boutiques those are really essential for not just my industry but for everybody."

Marks says when it comes to safety, various measures are in place to ensure contractors are safe and protected.