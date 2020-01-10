Construction continues on new Old Town restaurant and small music venue

Construction is underway on a building in downtown Old Town that will eventually a house a restaurant and a small music venue.

The building at 283 Main Street has been vacant for some time.

Old Town native and music promoter Alex Gray bought it from the city a few years ago.

He gave us a tour through the space this afternoon.

Each floor will offer something different for guests and performers alike.

Gray hopes this will add some life to the downtown community.

"This is the first of a few projects that we have slated to happen here in downtown Old Town, in conjunction with our other operations around that state. So, we're really excited about this. We're very much looking forward to the future,” said Gray.

No word yet on when the venue will open or what it will be named.

However, Gray hopes this space will allow them to employ nearly 80 people.

