Construction continues on National Guard facility in Aroostook County

Construction of a National Guard facility at the Industrial Park in Presque Isle continues.

Tom Powers, the Director of Presque Isle Industrial Council says he visited the site recently.

He says it's a pretty substantial project, both inside and out.

Some crews are working on the exterior, while others are inside working on the flooring and walls.

Powers said, " "They do have a substantial amount of work left to do, but they are on schedule. They aren't scheduled to turn that facility over until the end of 2020, so it'll be almost a year from now. And then I believe the Guard mentioned that they'd be two or three months up-fitting that facility for their use."

Once completed, the 185th Engineer Support Company will move from Caribou to the new facility.