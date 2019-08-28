Construction continues in Downtown Bangor

Construction in the Pickering Square area of downtown Bangor is still in progress.

There are several ongoing projects.

A new ramp is being created to separate pedestrians, vehicles, and buses.

There's also some landscape improvements near Merchant's Plaza.

"We wanted to revamp this area, everything just needed an uplift. Everything from electrical components to lighting to the landscape in and of itself. We wanted to make the area safer for all the pedestrians that come in contact with the bus and vehicles because they're all lumped into one spot, and now we can separate them a little better" Says Landscape Architect, Jeff Davis.

The work was scheduled to be finished late this month, but the completion date has been moved back to early November.