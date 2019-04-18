Construction begins on one-of-its-kind $91 million veterans home in Augusta

It was a big day for Maine veterans in Augusta.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony on a brand new, state-of-the-art veterans home.

The $91 million home will be nearly 180,000 square feet.

There will be 138 rooms for veterans and their families, and it's the first of its kind in Maine.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie was at the ceremony, as well as Maine's congressional delegation.

"There's no state that's more welcoming," said Wilkie. "There's no state that has a greater history. This is a testament to the dedication of the people of Maine, to those who serve. As I said earlier, this is one place in America you don't have to explain service, and that's why it's an honor for me to be here. I've never seen a more welcoming design than the one here. It looks like home. It has that feel and I think that's very important."

We're told the facility will also employ about 250 people.