Construction begins on new children's museum and theatre in Portland

The Children's Museum and Theater of Maine is getting a lot closer to its goal of a brand new complex and theatre on Portland's Thompson's Point.

The museum announced they have raised 12.5 million out of the 14 million needed and construction has begun.

People were invited to sign a steel beam that will become part of the new roof and support the museum's new periscopic camera.

The museum director believes this new location will attract some 200,000 new visitors.

"The new museum will be 30,000 square feet. So nearly double the size of our current building. It will be three full floors of exhibits as well as a state of the art theater."

Construction is expected to wrap up sometime next year.