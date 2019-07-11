Construction begins on hotel in downtown Waterville

Construction has started on the future 26 million dollar downtown Waterville hotel.

The 53 room Lockwood Hotel features a restaurant and event space and is slated to open in the Fall of next year.

It's on the South-side of Main Street right across the street from Silver Street Tavern.

It's being developed by Colby College and is seen as a big way to bring more people and business into the growing downtown Waterville.

Vice President of Planning at Colby College Brian Clark says, "We see the Lockwood Hotel very much in that spirit as well that it is bringing a continual churn of guests to this area -- people who are here for all kinds of reasons, but it is very much a Waterville Hotel. It's a place that we want to support the local business community, a place for business lunches, a place for events."

We're told that there will be some small blasting over the next two weeks, and they should be ready to start laying the foundation around late Summer, early Fall.