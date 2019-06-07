Construction at Old Town mill site continues

Redevelopment of the Old Town mill is progressing.

More than 400 contractors as well as newly hired "Nine Dragons" Paper employees are testing equipment and machinery.

This week crews accepted the first batch of wood chips needed to restart operations at the mill, which has been closed since 2015.

The goal is to have it open sometime this summer.

“Our focus is 1000% on getting the restart done and we are looking forward to the day when the pulp starts rolling out of that mill again. That's our sole focus and we're working hard to get that done,” explained Brian Boland, of ND Paper LLC.

So far the company has donated money to local Little League teams, to Old Town Project Graduation, and plans to support this year’s Riverfest.

