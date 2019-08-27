Construction at Bangor City Hall is set to start next week

Construction at Bangor City Hall is set to start on Labor Day.

The front entrance will be inaccessible while the work's being done.

Visitors can use the side entrance which also includes a handicap accessible ramp.

"The major changes people will be seeing are, we have a large set of granite steps leading up to the front of City Hall. Those need to come off and be reset. It's important to point out that underneath there's some electrical vaults that serve downtown as well as the building. So, we really need to make sure that those are water tight. What I hope most people will be happy about is that we will be replacing the doors." Says Debbie Cyr, Finance Director.

We're told this will allow for a safer and more convenient access into the building.

For more information on this and other city projects, go to bangormaine.gov.