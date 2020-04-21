Conservation groups get boost to restore New England streams

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded Trout Unlimited more than $1.7 million for stream restoration efforts in northern New England.

The grant is through the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Trout Unlimited said it will partner with other groups to restore 75 miles of stream habitat over a four-year period in Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.

Trout Unlimited’s western New England project coordinator, Erin Rodgers, called it “an amazing opportunity to collaborate across the three northern New England states and implement stream habitat restoration at a large scale.”