Connecticut woman killed in snowmobile crash in Somerset County

A Connecticut woman has died following a snowmobile crash in Solon Saturday night.

The Maine Warden Service says 43-year-old Michelle Pavia of Stamford, Connecticut was driving her snowmobile on Ironbound Pond just before 10 p.m. when she drove off the ice and hit the shoreline.

We're told she died at the scene.

Officials say she was not wearing a helmet, and it appears speed and driver inexperience are likely factors in the crash.

“Speed and inexperience combined can often result in crashes, and sadly they can be deadly,” said Sergeant Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service. “Operators should also wear their helmets whenever they are riding.”