Connecticut police say items seized from Stetson home will be evaluated by crime lab

Police in Norwalk, Connecticut with an update today on the arrest of a man who's been living in Penobscot County for the past decade.

Marc Karun is charged with the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn who was raped then killed in 1986.

Police from Norwalk helped with the search of Karun's home in Stetson last week.

They say if there are other cases that involve Karun, things seized from his Coboro Road home could wind up as evidence.

"At this point, we'll have to see what the computer research comes up with, most of that may have to do with Maine itself, so we'll be working back and forth with them if we end up with anything that has to do with their jurisdiction," said Lt. Arthur Weisgerber.

Police say they have conclusive DNA evidence that ties Karun to Flynn's murder.

They did not expand on that but say things seized in Stetson will be further evaluated by the state crime lab in Connecticut.

**If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.