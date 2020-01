A Connecticut man caught in a drug bust in Washington County pleaded guilty Tuesday to heroin charges.

42-year-old Carlos Pemberton appeared in Federal Court in Bangor.

He was arrested in March of 2018 after police conducted a child welfare check at an Indian Township home.

Court documents say Pemberton had a backpack and a duffle bag with heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

He also had more than $7,000 in cash.

No word yet on when he will be sentenced.