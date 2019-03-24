ConnectME gets new Executive Director

Maine has named a new executive director to lead efforts to expand broadband.

Former small business advocate Peggy Schaffer will lead the ConnectME Authority.

Governor Janet Mills has pledged to expand broadband access and stimulate the economy with targeted grants and loans. She's also promised to empower the ConnectMe Authority with more responsibility and allow the creation of broadband expansion districts.

Maine's State Chamber of Commerce last year called for 100 million dollars in annual investment to expand broadband access across the state.

