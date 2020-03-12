Congresswoman Pingree to host Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall with Maine's CDC Director

Mainers who have questions about the Coronavirus have a chance to get answers simply by picking up the phone.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is hosting a Tele-Town Hall with Maine's CDC director Thursday night.

She and Dr. Nirav Shah will be fielding calls from constituents of Maine's First District.

The telephone town hall starts at 6:30 and will run for an hour.

Anyone interested can sign up at Pingree.house.gov/live.

Pingree is on the House Appropriations Committee that advanced an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus response package last week.

President Trump signed the bipartisan funding bill into law Friday.