Congressman calls on FAA to suspend airport bailout payments until funding formula is changed

After InvestigateTV reported on airport bailout funding awards, a congressman called for the FAA to stop payments.
By Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik | April 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM GMT - Updated May 1 at 12:46 AM
(InvestigateTV) – Airport managers across the country were shocked when they saw how much money each would be getting through a coronavirus bailout package.
Many immediately looked at their neighboring airports and wondered what happened. They all had submitted paperwork that could qualify them for relief through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, but the amounts they got back seemed strange in some cases.
There were small airports with no major carrier commercial flights and only a few thousand passengers are set to receive millions of dollars. Yet the larger airports in their regions with airlines such as Delta, American and United flying hundreds of thousands of passengers – are slated for far less.
Everyone at this point agrees the varying disbursements came down to the federally-approved Federal Aviation Administration funding formula and the way it was implemented. But there is disagreement about whether the allocations should stand.
Congressman Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, said the funding should not go out yet, calling the formula that caused the disparities “flawed.” He said the Senate wrote the formula in a way that favored small airports, some to the tune of $17 million or more.
“There were lots of inequalities and lots of windfalls,” Cohen said.
In a letter to the FAA, Cohen asked the agency to stop the funding and cited InvestigateTV’s report earlier in April that illustrated differences between some airports’ planned CARES funding – some airports are set to receive the equivalent of decades worth of funding, others just a few months.
A little airport gets a big surprise
Working waterfronts and the type of scenery you picture when you think of coastal Maine dot the shores of Penobscot Bay. If you wanted to get there, you’d likely fly into Portland or Bangor.
But another option is to take a charter flight or one of the three daily flights from Boston on a nine-passenger commercial plane and land at the Knox County Regional Airport.
Like all airports, the coronavirus outbreak has affected the small county airport’s finances. Seventy-five employees work at the facility, but the restaurant is closed, and few rental cars are being checked out.
Money is tight, but the airport is required to stay open. The manager, Jeremy Shaw, said its commercial airline still must fly three flights a day, even if they’re empty, to meet Essential Air Service program requirements.
So like many airport managers, Shaw said he sent in the CARES funding paperwork to get four years of operational funding to help keep his airport going. It would have been a little more than $2 million.
He hoped for enough to pay the bills and employees with that amount of money.
What he got was $17.9 million in funding allocations.
The big difference, and why that airport likely got so much money, was it reported zero debt that year. The way the formula works, according to experts and Cohen, is it favors airports with comparatively low or no debt.
“It came in that if you didn’t have any debt, you got basically $18 million give or take, $17.6 million off the top,” Rep. Cohen said. “They did the formulary to where it would benefit small airports that didn’t have many passengers.”
The FAA’s formula incorporated three factors from 2018 records: The number of passengers who flew out, the airport’s debt, and how that number compared to cash reserves.
The House, Cohen explained, wanted the funding to be based only on passenger numbers, but the Senate wanted to incorporate debt as a measure.
“This was not right. But politics sometimes isn’t right. It’s infuriating to me because it’s not rational, it’s not logical,” Cohen said. “At the same time, I see where it came from. The House fought the Senate, but the Senate won.”
For some two dozen airports such as the one in Knox County, the FAA will initially award approximately four years’ worth of operating expenses. Then, the airport can apply to get the rest and use it on capital improvement projects, which is something critics like Cohen disagree with.
“The purpose should be entirely to help airports that have lost revenue to the coronavirus. Passenger decreases that result in less collection of taxes, passenger fees that airports rely on. Folks that have kiosks or stores in the airports … employees that were laid off,” Cohen said.
No matter how the money is parsed out, each airport has four years to spend the money on operating expenses and is encouraged to "spend funds expeditiously" for other FAA-allowed expenses.
