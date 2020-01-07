Congressman Jared Golden shares thoughts amid rising tensions in Middle East

As a member of the Armed Services Committee, Congressman Jared Golden says he's received several briefings about the ongoing situation in Iran over the years.

He says he has expressed concerns about the President and his administration's strategy in Iran.

Congressman Jared Golden said, "It's hard for me to understand why the President is talking about getting out of wars that he has referred to as ridiculous in Iraq and Afghanistan while also trying to make a case to the American people that his decision here relevant to the strike against the Iranian military commander is in our best interest. I think it's a hard stretch to make and I'm looking for consistency from our Commander and Chief for making a case for why we should put American service members' lives at risk on behalf of the American people when it comes to Iran."

The Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to pass any resolution limiting the president's authority - especially by a margin that could override a presidential veto.